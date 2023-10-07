Get $1M for alien video, 'Hulk' dog, Croc cowboy boots: This week's unusual headlines

From a man driving into a police station while blasting Guns N' Roses to a box of giraffe poop seized at an airport, here are our top offbeat stories in the news this week.

1. Ring could give you $1 million for video of aliens this Halloween: The $1 million grand prize will go to someone who "captures unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device."

Ring Announces Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials This Halloween Season (Ring)

2. Dog resembles the Hulk after dipping head into lake: A dog owner in Nottingham, England, was startled on Oct. 1, when her boxer dunked her head into an algae-covered lake and came out resembling the Hulk.

3. Watch: Man ‘deliberately’ drives car into police station while blasting Guns N’ Roses’ song: The driver had intentionally driven his car into a residence to scare or harass the homeowner before crashing into the police station.

Still image taken from security footage of a man who drove his car into a New Jersey police station.

4. Crocs releasing new classic cowboy boots to celebrate ‘Croctober’: The new boots hit store shelves for a limited time starting October 23.

Crocs classic cowboy boots. (Photo courtesy of Crocs, Inc.)

5. Box of giraffe poop seized at MSP Airport: A woman was stopped at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) for attempting to bring giraffe poop into the country to make a necklace.

A woman was stopped at MSP customs for attempting to bring giraffe poop into the country with plans of making a necklace. (Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

6. 'Momo' the monkey captured after running loose through Indiana neighborhood: "That was more than enough monkey business for us." Earlier, police said there were reports of minor injuries from the monkey.

"Momo" the Monkey is pictured in an image shared by police. (Credit: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

7. Suspicious skull found in luggage prompts security scare at Utah airport: In a pre-Halloween surprise at Salt Lake City International Airport, TSA officials were spooked when a passenger's checked luggage revealed a skull, prompting a two-hour suspension of baggage screening.

TSA agents said they found an item that looked like a skull with an improvised explosive device at an Utah airport. (Credit: TSA)

8. Workers uncover 8 mummies and pre-Inca objects while expanding gas network in Peru: The mummified bodies were in a seated position, wrapped in cotton cloth and tied with braided ropes made out of Liana.

A worker uncovers a mummy belonging to the pre-Inca Ychsma culture buried in a shallow funeral chamber on an ancient sanctuary originally built by the Lima etnia during an excavation in the Huaca (Sanctuary) Pucllana, in the heart of a residential ar Expand

9. Minneapolis PD officer outed as OnlyFans model after pulling over subscriber: A Minneapolis police officer was apparently outed as an OnlyFans model last week after she pulled over a driver who turned out to be a subscriber to her page.

10. Strip club has special offer to help UAW workers on strike: Now, through the end of the strike they’re offering free entry to UAW members – which can be as much as $55 and VIP access to the lounge, after a long day on the picket line.



