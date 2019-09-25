Get more than a pound of lobster for $20 at Red Lobster for 'National Lobster Day'

article

There is a "holiday" that celebrates a favorite crustacean meal: the lobster.

National Lobster Day falls on Wednesday, September 25, and Red Lobster has a yummy offer to celebrate. On Wednesday, the restaurant will offer a 1¼-pound lobster meal for $19.99.

The deal is available while supplies last, and is not available in Hawaii, New York's Times Square, Guam, Puerto Rico or Canada.

Also, since Key Lime Pie Day happens to be September 26, Red Lobster will also unveil a new Key Lime Pie recipe. The recipe was created with the help from Mike's Pies, which is based in Tampa, Florida. The bakery uses Nellie & Joe's Key Lime Juice, which is also used in Key West.