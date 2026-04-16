Measles: 6th case confirmed in Maricopa County

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The Brief A new case of measles has been confirmed in Maricopa County. This marks the 6th measles case within the county for 2026.



Health officials in Maricopa County say they have confirmed a sixth case of measles of 2026.

What we know:

Per a statement released on April 16, the case involves a Maricopa County resident.

"This new case is not linked to any previous measles cases in the county and has no known source of exposure. This highlights the ongoing risk of local transmission and the importance of vaccination and early symptom recognition," read a portion of the statement.

Why you should care:

County health officials have released the following list of places where people may have been exposed.

Costco at 20260 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 3.

Walmart at 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek, from 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on April 4.

Generation Church Queen Creek at 22801 Via Del Jardin in Queen Creek, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 5.

A gymnasium at 6915 Guadalupe Road in Mesa, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 11.

What You Should Do:

Officials say people who were at the aforementioned location at the listed dates and times may have been exposed to measles, and should watch for symptoms until the following time:

Costco: Until April 25

Walmart: Until April 26

Generation Church Queen Creek: Until April 27

The gymnasium: Until May 2

What are the symptoms of measles?

The Maricopa County Public Health Department (MCDPH) says symptoms typically appear seven to 12 days following exposure, but it could take up to 21 days.

The symptoms include:

A high fever greater than 101°F

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. That rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body

What they're saying:

"Measles is preventable with two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, typically given during childhood," a MCDPH spokesperson wrote in the statement. "Adults need at least one dose of MMR vaccine given after the age of one. Individuals born before 1957 or who had measles as a child are considered immune."