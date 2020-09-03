Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Giant panda twins celebrate birthday at Zoo Atlanta

Published 
Pets-animals
FOX 5 Atlanta

Panda twins celebrate birthday at Zoo Atlanta

Giant panda twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun turned 4-years-old and celebrated with panda-perfect birthday surprises at Zoo Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Folks at Zoo Atlanta have two very special birthdays to celebrate this week!

Giant panda twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun turned 4-years-old on September 3, 2020. The twins celebrate had panda-perfect birthday surprises: special enrichment included ice “cakes” shaped as the numeral 4, sugarcane “candles” with sweet potato “flames,” and birthday boxes filled with favorite treats such as leafeater biscuits, apples, bananas and sweet potatoes.

Some of the ice “cakes” were even enhanced with scent enrichment, including cinnamon, Tabasco, and turmeric.

READ MORE STORIES ABOUT ANIMALS

According to Zoo Atlanta, fewer than 1,900 giant pandas are estimated to remain in the wild in China’s Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces. Of these, more than 1,200 live inside nature reserves, and eight of these reserves have been supported by Zoo Atlanta.

You can more about the giant panda program at zooatlanta.org. You can also keep up with Ya Lun, Xi Lun, and their parents Lun Lun and Yang Yang on the zoo's PandaCam.