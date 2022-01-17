Gilbert man accused of murder in following after housemate was found dead in his home, police officials say

article

Officials with the Gilbert Police Department say they have arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman.

According to a brief statement, investigators say Dwayne Toone was arrested on Jan. 17, 12 days after Raeanna Ferguson was found dead at his home, located near the intersection of Guadalupe and Higley Roads.

"Toone and Ferguson were housemates at the residence," read a portion of the statement.

Toone, according to police, is accused of a count of second-degree murder, and he was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

