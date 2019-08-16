Gilbert man accused of sending explicit messages to minors

A Gilbert man is accused of sending obscene Instagram messages to minors while they were in school.

Police say they were notified on May 20 about a man sending obscene material and statements to minors. According to court paperwork, the victims stated they received Instagram messages asking their age and for their opinion in regards to a question. When the victims replied, investigators say Demetrios Nicolas Kretsedemas would send them an obscene picture. The victims would tell him to stop, but he would continue, "making statements that even if he was blocked on Instagram, he would create a new Instagram account to message from."

Investigators say Kretsedemas created five Instagram accounts and used two of them for messaging the victims. The IP address and phone number connected to the accounts were registered to him.

Kretsedemas, 18, was arrested on August 14. Police say he admitted to sending the obscene material to underage victims.

Kretsedemas is facing a felony count of transmitting obscene materials to minors.