Gilbert man has message for other vapers following his 8-day hospital ordeal

A young man from Gilbert is speaking out after he is recovering from what he believes is a vaping-related illness.

Jake Zimmerman, 21, was in the hospital for eight days, and he is sharing his story as a warning to others. Zimmerman's family said his illness was so serious, he was almost placed into a coma twice. While they don't know for sure that it was a vaping-related illness, they believe he had all the right symptoms.

On his day off, Zimmerman was playing video games, and by the looks of him, one would never know that just a month ago, he was very ill and was in the hospital.

"I could have possibly been dead," said Zimmerman.

At the end of August, Zimmerman came down with what he thought was a cold, but it then turned into a fever, and even worse.

"By the fifth day, I couldn't breathe halfway without gasping and it was painful," said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman went to the hospital, where the doctors then told him his oxygen level was at 80%. A normal adult functions at 95% to 100%.

"I was suffering really bad for a minute," said Zimmerman.

The doctors diagnosed Zimmerman in the hospital with pneumonia, but while he was there, Zimmerman's father saw a FOX 10 story about a vaping-related illness, and noticed his son had the same symptoms.

"I am 100% sure that was the cause, because so many have gone through similar things," said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was honest with the doctors about his vaping habits for the last couple of years. and while they couldn't diagnose his illness as vaping-related, they advised him to stop. and that is exactly what Zimmerman did.

Zimmerman spent eight days in the hospital, and now he hopes others will listen to his message.

"If you have the capability to quit, please do, if not just try," said Zimmerman.

Information from Arizona Department of Health Services regarding a vaping-related respiratory illness outbreak

https://www.azdhs.gov/prevention/tobacco-chronic-disease/vape-outbreak/index.php