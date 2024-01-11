Expand / Collapse search
Gilbert teen violence: Police ask for help identifying suspects in more cases

By
Published 
Updated 1:27PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GPD asks for help in ID'ing additional suspects

GILBERT, Ariz. - On January 9, the Gilbert Police Department announced that they were conducting nine active investigations related to teen violence. Four are reopened investigations, and five were previously unreported.

"Of these nine investigations, we are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying individuals believed to have been involved in four of the cases, one of which is a reopened investigation and three of which were previously unreported to the department," stated GPD's Brenda Carrasco.

The photos in the video above are from four of the nine cases being investigated. 

GPD says one was recently reopened that involved an assault at a home near Higley and Elliot roads on December 17. An arrest was made, but police are trying to identify others involved.

Image 1 of 8

New investigations:

Aggravated assault on an unknown date at a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Street

Image 1 of 4

 

Aggravated assault on an unknown date believed to have occurred on a sidewalk near Guadalupe Road and Freestone Parkway

Image 1 of 6

Aggravated assault on an unknown date believed to have occurred in a parking garage at 72 W. Vaughn Avenue (downtown Gilbert)

Image 1 of 4

Carrasco added, "These investigations are independent and separate from Queen Creek's investigation into the death of Preston Lord. Gilbert PD would like to remind the public that charged offenses are merely allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until pleading guilty or being found guilty."