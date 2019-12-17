Gilbert Police: Man arrested following death of child left in a hot car

article

Gilbert Police officials say a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child inside a hot car back in early September 2019.

According to a statement released Tuesday night, Scott Jones has been arrested and accused of a count of negligent homicide in relation to the death of a three-year-old.

According to a FOX 10 news report at the time, Police and Gilbert Fire responded to a neighborhood near Elliott and Higley Roads on September 3, where a child was left in a car for two to three hours.

The girl, identified by Gilbert Police on Tuesday as Charlotte Jones, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

At the time, the Valley was experiencing high temperatures, with National Weather Service issuing an Excessive Heat Warning for the following day.

Bodycam video subsequently released by Gilbert Police showed the heartbreaking moments following the officers' arrival. The video was redacted, with images blurred.

"I can't believe this [expletive] is happening. Oh my God!" said a man in the video. "Yes, my wife is the one who called me. We just didn't drop her off at school."

Advertisement

At the time, the father told officials he got back home at around 8:30 a.m. from taking his kids to school. According to police reports, the temperature at the time was 99°F (~37.22°C).

Jones, according to police officials, was arrested on Tuesday, and subsequently released after processing. The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review and charging recommendations.