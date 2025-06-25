Gilbert Public Schools issues phone ban for K-8 students

The Brief Gilbert Public Schools announced a K-8 phone ban, and a "No Cell Bell to Bell" ban for high school students. Some parents FOX 10 spoke with say they understand the need and think it's a step in the right direction.



Hold the phones! Gilbert Public Schools (GPS) is banning cell phones in K-8 classrooms following a Tuesday board vote.

What we know:

In April, Governor Katie Hobbs signed a bill into law requiring public schools to adopt policies that will limit phones in classrooms.

GPS says several schools are already following these procedures, but this now creates a formal, district-wide policy.

After teachers have noticed endless scrolling, some say enough is enough.

The K-8 class policy is "Away for the Day," and for high schools, it's "No Cell Bell to Bell."

Under the high school policy, 9th through 12th graders must turn cell phones off and store them out of sight during class, but can use them during non-instructional times.

Meanwhile, elementary and junior high students will be required to turn off cell phones and store them for the entire school day.

What about exceptions like emergencies?

GPS says students can ask for permission to contact their parents during the school day, and during emergencies. Parents can also communicate with their students during the school day by contacting the school’s front office.

What they're saying:

Several parents FOX 10 spoke to outside a Gilbert library support the move.

"I can see how it can be very distracting."

"I think it’s a good thing."

"I mean it’s too much distraction, so I am for that."

"Oh, I’m 100% behind that."

"There’s a loss of learning that can occur. Very distracting. So I think it’s a good thing."

"It’s good for parents to feel that security of always being able to get in touch with them, but definitely more of a distraction if it’s always allowed out right?"

"I think you should be present, and putting your phone away is a great idea."

What's next:

GPS says more information for parents will be available before the school year starts.