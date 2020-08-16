Gilbert swim school raising money for Drowning Impact Awareness Month

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
22
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:15 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:50 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:35 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:25 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:16 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 5:47 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 6:03 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:28 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 4:02 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:24 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:28 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale
Dust Advisory
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Maricopa County

Gilbert swim school raising money for Drowning Impact Awareness Month

By
Published 
Gilbert
FOX 10 Phoenix

Gilbert swim school raising money for Drowning Impact Awareness Month

Children are often the victims of drownings and one swim school is working to get them trained in water safety.

GILBERT, Ariz. - August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month, and a Gilbert swim school is doing its part by raising money for the cause.

Special T-shirts are for sale in the lobby of Swimhaus in Gilbert. Co-owner Jim Gleason says that this month was the perfect time to team up with the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona for their fundraiser.

"All proceeds go to the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, and their efforts...support water education - basically everything to help keep kids safe in and around the water," Gleason said.

Swimhaus was built on the foundation of keeping kids safe in and around the water.

"A lot of people just don't know the basics of water safety, things as simple as the ABC's: there's adult supervision, barricades around pools [and] classes like formal swim lessons," Gleason explained. "They're just not aware of the steps they can take, so this cause helps educate everyone. There's also grants for children who may not be able to afford swim lessons."

Since the pandemic, lessons are more important than ever.

"In Maricopa County alone, we've had 92 water-related incidents in Gilbert," according to assistant Gilbert Fire Chief Mark Justice. "That's a 30% increase we would normally see by this time of year; one of the things we do contribute to that is folks staying at home."

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four. Gleason says his goal is to save as many lives as possible.

"Is there enough [education]? You know ...I don't know that there is ever enough," Gleason said. "Like I said, water safety is so important."

T-shirts sell for $25. Stickers for water bottles and laptops are selling for $3.

Buy one here: https://www.preventdrownings.org/prevention/DIAM

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters