WilCo employee creates gingerbread Buc-ee's for National Gingerbread House Day

A Williamson County employee showcased her love for a beloved Texas favorite for National Gingerbread House Day.

Deanna Vaters with the county's Tax Assessor/Collector's Office built a gingerbread replica of a Buc-ee's rest stop, complete with gas pumps, toy vehicles, Christmas decor and lights, and even tiny Tesla superchargers.

She says she and her husband came up with the idea while at the chain's Bastrop location, which served as the model for the gingerbread creation.

The replica Buc-ee's even features little standing photos of Vaters' coworkers pumping gas, fixing luggage, walking dogs, and milling about in the parking lot. She adds little accessories to the printed photos, such as maps, scarves, and even little Santa hats.

Vaters says she's been creating these gingerbread wonders for the County Tax Office for the last six years.

Her creation is on display at the county's tax office location at 904 S. Main St in Georgetown.