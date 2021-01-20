Girl killed, 5 other kids hurt in I-10 crash near Tonapah

article

A 10-year-old girl was killed and five other children injured after a crash on Interstate 10 near Tonopah, west of Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said a three-car crash on Jan. 18 caused one of the vehicles to roll over in the freeway’s median.

They said all six children inside the vehicle were ejected.

The name of the girl who was killed wasn’t immediately released.

DPS officials said the injured children are between the ages of 10 and 14.

They were airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear if all of the six children were members of the same family.

Authorities said the cause of the collision was under investigation.

