Girl whose remains were found near Globe IDed; shooting leaves officer injured | Morning News Brief

From a police shooting south of the Valley that left an officer injured to what a former police dispatcher is accused of doing, here's a look at some of your top stories.
1. GCSO identifies girl whose remains were found near Globe
The remains, according to GCSO, were found in an area east of Globe on Valentine's Day.
2. Shooting leaves suspect dead, officer hurt south of Phoenix
A suspect is dead, and an officer was shot in an incident that unfolded in Maricopa on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the suspect who was killed has "an extensive violent criminal history."
3. Notorious drug lord, others extradited to the U.S.
Mexico has extradited dozens of drug cartel figures to the U.S., including Rafael Caro Quintero -- who was behind the kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
4. Latest on Gene Hackman death investigation
Questions continue to swirl as investigators probe the deaths of actor Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs.
5. Social Security payment in March 2025
Social security payments are sent monthly, but the date can vary depending on the 2025 calendar and when you were born.