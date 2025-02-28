Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
2
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson

Girl whose remains were found near Globe IDed; shooting leaves officer injured | Morning News Brief

By
Updated  February 28, 2025 10:30am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Officer hurt in Maricopa shooting | Morning Headlines Feb. 28

From a police shooting south of the Valley that left an officer injured to what a former police dispatcher is accused of doing, here's a look at some of your top stories.

PHOENIX - Authorities identify girl whose remains were found near Globe; shooting south of the Valley leaves a police officer injured, and more. Here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Friday, February 28, 2025.

1. GCSO identifies girl whose remains were found near Globe

Featured

Woman whose remains were found in Gila County identified
article

Woman whose remains were found in Gila County identified

The remains, according to GCSO, were found in an area east of Globe on Valentine's Day.

2. Shooting leaves suspect dead, officer hurt south of Phoenix

Featured

Suspect dead, officer hospitalized after shooting in Maricopa
article

Suspect dead, officer hospitalized after shooting in Maricopa

A suspect is dead, and an officer was shot in an incident that unfolded in Maricopa on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the suspect who was killed has "an extensive violent criminal history."

3. Notorious drug lord, others extradited to the U.S.

Featured

Mexico extradites notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, other cartel leaders to US
article

Mexico extradites notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, other cartel leaders to US

Mexico has extradited dozens of drug cartel figures to the U.S., including Rafael Caro Quintero -- who was behind the kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.

4. Latest on Gene Hackman death investigation

Featured

Gene Hackman death: What the investigation tells us so far
article

Gene Hackman death: What the investigation tells us so far

Questions continue to swirl as investigators probe the deaths of actor Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs.

5. Social Security payment in March 2025

Featured

Social Security March payment schedule: Here’s when checks go out
article

Social Security March payment schedule: Here’s when checks go out

Social security payments are sent monthly, but the date can vary depending on the 2025 calendar and when you were born.

Morning BriefPhoenixNewsAlerts