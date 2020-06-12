Glendale Fire respond to major collision; one seriously injured

article

Glendale police say one person was seriously injured after a car crash near 59th Avenue and Mary Jane Lane Friday morning.

The crash involved two cars, and both drivers were injured. One woman sustained a non-life threateniing injury, while the male driver has hospitalized with serious injuries, police say.

Fire officials worked to extricate the driver.

Officials say 59th Avenue is closed from Greenway northbound to Paradise Avenue southbound while authorities investigate.