Businesses hope for boost as Glendale Glitters returns despite COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in new cases in Arizona, a West Valley holiday tradition will be back for 2020.

"I hope it brings a lot of people, and they want to spend money and shop small,": said one antique store owner. "It doesn’t do the small people any good if you go to the big box stores, and we have all kinds of fun cool stuff in here, reasonably priced."

As of Nov. 23, preparations are underway for Glendale Glitters, albeit with some changes due to the pandemic. For businesses across the street from Murphy Park, where the event is set to take place, the event brings hopes of a business boost.

One antique shop in the area had to close for a few months prior to their move to their current location, due to COVID-19.

"We’ve been doing fairly well, but it has impacted us quite a bit," said the antique store owner.

For one Mexican grill in the area, this will be their first Glendale Glitters. The business opened right in the middle of the pandemic.

"We are excited," said Cristal Rodriguez. "Hoping Glendale glitters will be a success. We were told vendors aren’t going to be put here this year. The lights will be up, and we’re still excited that people will come down."