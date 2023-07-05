Glendale man fired 100 rounds into air during 'height of 4th of July celebration,' police say

A man who police say violated Shannon's Law by firing gunshots into the air during Fourth of July celebrations in Glendale was arrested.

According to court documents, police received 911 calls of shots fired outside an apartment complex near 63rd and Olive Avenues just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers got to the scene, they encountered a man holding a rifle, standing next to a staircase. The man went inside an apartment, came back outside without the rifle, and then went back inside.

A drone was used by police to observe the man in the apartment. At this time, police say they saw multiple shell casings next to the staircase leading to the suspect's apartment, as well as more shell casings on the apartment's balcony.

Eventually, the suspect came outside and was detained.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Conrad Washington, denied firing gunshots into the air and claimed it was someone else, police said.

"He heard the shooting and figured it was his time," court documents read. "He claimed his intention was to commit [sic] suicide outside in the courtyard."

Conrad Washington

Washington allegedly admitted to holding a loaded AR-15 when he was originally met by police. Police say he later admitted to firing 11-12 shots into the air.

After obtaining a search warrant for Washington's apartment, police say they found firearms and 100 shell casings.

Police say Washington's actions violated Shannon's Law, which makes it illegal to fire a gun into the air in Arizona cities and towns. The law is named after 14-year-old Shannon Smith, who was in her backyard when a bullet fell from the sky, striking her in the head and killing her.

"100 rounds were fired into the air by the defendant who gave no regard for where they would land or the lives of others who he once served as a member of the United States military," court documents read. "Bullets are just as deadly falling from the sky as they are when intentionally fired at someone."

Court documents say Washington has a prior arrest history stemming from his time in the military and is barred from re-enlistment. He allegedly also has an outstanding warrant out of Florida for disorderly conduct.

Washington was booked into jail and is accused of discharging a firearm within city limits and endangerment.

