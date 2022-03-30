Glendale motorcyclist badly hurt in crash with driver making a left turn, police say

article

A motorcyclist was badly hurt in a Glendale crash on the night of Wednesday, March 30 after colliding with a car making a turn onto the freeway.

The crash happened when the motorcyclist was headed eastbound on Union Hills Drive and reportedly hit a car that was turning left onto the Loop 101 southbound on-ramp, says Glendale Police Sgt. Randy Stewart.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver stayed at the scene.

"Both southbound entrance and northbound exit at Union Hills Dr will also be closed while the investigation is conducted. The roadway will be closed for several hours. Please use Bell Road as an alternate route," Stewart advised.

No further information is available.

