Infant's remains found at Phoenix business; police investigation underway
PHOENIX - Police say an investigation is underway after the remains of an infant were found at a business in Phoenix.
According to police, the remains were found near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.
No further details were released.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
