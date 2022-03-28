Infant's remains found at Phoenix business; police investigation underway

Police say an investigation is underway after the remains of an infant were found at a business in Phoenix.

According to police, the remains were found near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

