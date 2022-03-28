7 injured in multi-car crash at west Phoenix intersection

Seven people have been hospitalized following a four-car crash at an intersection in west Phoenix.

According to Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire, the crash happened on March 28 at 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

"The first arriving crew obtained a triage report, identifying a total of seven patients in need of care," said Capt. Gammage. "Extrication was required to assist two patients from their vehicle."

The victims were identified as a child, a teenage girl, and five adults.

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

