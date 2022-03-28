Expand / Collapse search

Driver arrested after hitting woman in parking lot of Youngtown QuikTrip: MCSO

Updated March 29, 2022 11:23AM
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - Authorities say a woman has been arrested after she hit a person with her car in the parking lot of a Youngtown QuikTrip.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the incident stemmed from an argument that 52-year-old Brenda Bennett had with a manager inside the convenience store just after 7 a.m. on March 28.

Following the argument, Bennett left the QT, got into her car, and drove towards the convenience store, hitting another woman.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is currently in stable condition. MCSO said she is not a store employee.

Bennett was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. After being released from the hospital, she was arrested and booked into jail.

Witnesses react to collision

Matt Beaird says he was there when it all happened, and that he recognized the victim as a transient he sees in the area often.

"Basically I just heard blood-curdling screams. I didn't know what was going on," he said.

Leigh Ann Martinez saw the aftermath, calling it horrible.

