12-year-old Safford girl missing for nearly a week after going for a walk

The Graham County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week after telling her parents she was going on a walk.

Betty Taylor was last seen on March 20 at around 11 a.m. at Thunderbird Mobile Home Park, just south of Safford.

Her father told deputies that Betty told him she was going for a walk, but never returned.

Family members began to search for her at 6 p.m. that evening and eventually contacted authorities two hours later, deputies said.

Betty is described as a 5'5", 135-pound white female with shoulder-length brown hair and red highlights.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering, a neon-colored baseball cap, blue jeans, and turquoise and pink-colored Vans shoes. She also may be wearing a purple Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graham County Sheriff's Office at 928-428-3141.

