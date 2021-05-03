Glendale PD: Suspect shot during in-progress burglary, no officers injured

The Glendale Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 59th and Northern avenues on Monday, following an in-progress burglary call.

The officers are okay, but GPD says an adult male suspect was transported to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury. His name has not been released.

Police ask the public to stay out of the area.

There are no outstanding suspects in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement





Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

More Arizona headlines: