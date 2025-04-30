Glendale Police add moving radar to fleet as the West Valley kicks off joint speed reduction task force

The Brief The city of Glendale is cracking down on speeders with new moving radar detectors to its fleet of vehicles. The new radar detectors do not need to be stationary or focused on a target to detect a suspect's speed. Other departments in the West Valley are joining together as part of a speed reduction task force.



Several Valley law enforcement agencies are teaming up to crackdown on speeding.

First we reported red light and speed cameras in Tempe. Now in the West Valley, a police department is doing it with some new high-tech tools.

The city of Glendale is narrowing its sights on drivers who are speeding, joining several West Valley agencies to kick off a speed reduction task force.

This comes after the Glendale City Council approved a $600,000 investment to add moving radar to every Glendale Police Department patrol unit.

What they're saying:

"Traditional radar is something you would see that is handheld. Officers are stationary on the side of the road and they’re able to get vehicle speeds as vehicles pass. Now, moving radar will allow them to do that while they’re in the vehicle, while they’re moving," said Glendale Police Chief Colby Brandt.

This move will make the city of Glendale one of the first cities in the Valley to add this type of speed detection technology to their entire fleet.

Why you should care:

According to the department, serious injuries from speed-related crashes have steadily increased with more than 100 incidents reported in both 2023 and 2024.

This radar can help work to lower that number.

"I can tell you that if somebody goes into Glendale and they’re not driving safely, they’re not driving according to the speed limit, they can expect that there’s a higher probability they'll be contacted by police officers," said Brandt.

What we know:

The moving radar will be mounted to the front and rear of units and the plan is to have it installed in all 150 vehicles in the next few months.

They want to remind drivers of the message that speeding will not be tolerated.

"We leave the decision to the officer whether or not they want to make educational contact. If that’s the choice based on the infraction or the situation that we support them doing that," said Brandt.