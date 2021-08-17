Glendale Police: Man who threatened a school shooting arrested, found with loaded gun

article

A 30-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after Glendale Police say he made threats to commit a school shooting at a local university, says a department news release.

Sgt. Randy Stewart says when Glendale Police got word "that a student of a local university was planning on going to the school to commit a shooting," the school was notified and officers "conducted intensive patrol" around the university as detectives gathered more information.

Police say the threat was made on social media.

"The person who reported the threat received the information through a social media message from Tran. Tran stated on the video message he was planning to commit the shooting at 10 a.m. at the university," Stewart said.

The suspect, Tony Tran, reportedly had been suspended from school recently, wasn't allowed on campus and was planning to meet with school administrators at 10 a.m.

At around 9 a.m., Tran was taken into custody at a gas station near the university at 59th Avenue and Utopia Road. Stewart says they found a loaded handgun inside his car.

Police say Tran is charged with one count of terrorism, one count of terroristic threats, and one count of interfering with an educational institution.

The name of the university was not released, Stewart says, "due to redaction laws as it related to victim employer information."

