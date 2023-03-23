Glider lands on north Scottsdale golf course, no injuries reported

No one was injured after a glider landed on a Scottsdale golf course Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews said the aircraft is on its wheels and landed on the 15th-hole fairway at the Estancia golf course near Pima Road and Dynamite Boulevard.

The pilot was the only person on board the glider.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A glider rests on the 15th-hole fairway in Estancia.

Area where the crash happened: