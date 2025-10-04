Globe community could see more heavy rain next week following deadly floods

The Brief The town of Globe is cleaning up a week after deadly flooding killed three people and destroyed several homes and businesses. Gov. Katie Hobbs toured the damage and promised state assistance, but residents report volunteer help is diminishing. The community is now on alert for potential new flooding next week from approaching tropical storm activity.



The town of Globe is still cleaning up after deadly flooding as troubling news is back in the forecast: the possibility of more rain from two tropical cyclones moving this way.

The backstory:

The storms from Sept. 26 killed three people in the floodwaters, destroyed several houses, and damaged dozens of buildings.

Gov. Katie Hobbs toured the town on Oct. 4— just a week after flooding decimated parts of the city, and promised the state would help.

"It kinda gives you this visual how much damage the impact and how long its going to take to recover from this and how important it is for us to get assistance here as quickly as possible," the governor said. "There's still a whole bunch of cleanup to do and this is their livelihood and so they need the assistance sooner rather than later."

What they're saying:

Between the red tape of financial assistance from the state and federal government to the looming chance for more torrential rain in the coming days, some Globe residents said they are just as vulnerable today as the night when the floodwaters hit.

Although cleanup continues in Globe, some residents said the amount of outside help has already diminished.

"The streets are empty compared to what it was like last weekend and we did have a lot of volunteers that helped out and we're appreciative of that, but it seems to just be neighbors helping neighbors at this point," said David Berrey, a Globe business owner.

Gov. Hobbs' visit to the area gave business owner Roger Dahling the chance to show her firsthand the damage in his antique mall.

"She went from one side of the street to the other, just up and down these buildings and she walked in the back of our building and saw how deep the floodwaters was and stood up against the wall and said it's higher than I am taller," Dahling said.

Dig deeper:

But locals said official visits are only part of the recovery process.

"The politicians have come and I'm hoping it wasn't just for photo ops, I hope they are actually able to help and aid," Berrey said.

When asked what he wants people at home to know about the need that is still here, Dahling said to not forget them— they still need help and there's a dozen businesses that won't open any time soon.

What's next:

Meanwhile, chances for rain next week loom over the community. The National Weather Service predicts tropical activity could bring torrential rains next week.

"The beds are saturated already so the water doesn't even really have a place to go. They've done as much as they can for clearing out brush and debris but there's still a bunch of sediment that's in the banks and it's just gonna be a roll of the dice to see if it actually floods again or not. It doesn't take flooding like it did last time to cause damages," Berrey said.

What you can do:

Meantime, there's a United Fund set up for the communities of Globe and Miami.