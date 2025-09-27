Globe residents offer resources, help after flash floods

The Brief Severe flash flooding hit the Globe-Miami area, prompting emergency shelter-in-place and evacuation orders. The flooding caused widespread destruction to local businesses and buildings, with some residents expressing doubt about their potential for recovery. Local residents and small businesses are mobilizing relief efforts, including delivering sandbags and offering discounted debris removal services.



Residents of Globe and Miami were told to shelter in place or get to higher ground on Sept. 27, following intense flash floods.

The backstory:

The past 24 hours have been a trying time for the people in the Globe-Miami area.

Mud and evidence of disaster surround the area, but wherever there is trouble, there are often those who are willing to help.

Local perspective:

One couple worked from sun up to sun down delivering sandbags to those not in a position to come get them.

Anisa Spurgeon and Mikael Widner own BNM Trailer Services, which rents out trailers and helps with demolition and junk removal.

After the flash flooding hit on Sept. 26, they began hearing countless pleas for sandbags. So they figured they'd use their company's resources to help deliver them to the elderly and others who couldn’t get to them as easily.

With demand surpassing what they could do themselves, they teamed up with family members and two other small businesses to get the deliveries done.

What they're saying:

"I just saw that people were asking, needed sandbags and stuff," said Anisa Spurgeon, co-owner of BNM Trailer Services. "It is just devastating. As you grow up, you're born and raised here. Growing up, you get to see your favorite restaurant, La Casita get absolutely flooded. Destroyed. I have danced at that dance studio in town for my entire life, dancing since I was two, teaching there. Just seeing that in a moment. Anything can just be wiped away. It's just devastating and heartbreaking."

She expressed doubt about the chance of recovery for some structures.

"I'm pretty sure they're going to have to take down and rebuild absolutely everything because there's nothing really savable throughout that whole entire half of that town. But I believe in this community. We are a very strong community. Everyone knows everyone here. We're all kind of like family."

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The couple says they’re going to be offering discounted debris removal services to anyone in town who needs them.