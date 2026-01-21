Gold Canyon home severely damaged by fire: SFMD

The Brief A home in the Gold Canyon area was severely damaged by a fire, according to the Superstition Fire & Medical District. Crews were sent to the area at around 6:32 p.m. on Jan. 20. "Approximately 60 seconds after crews were pulled back, a partial roof and wall collapse occurred," officials said.



A home in the Gold Canyon area suffered serious damage as a result of a fire that happened on the night of Jan. 20, according to officials with the Superstition Fire & Medical District.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Jan. 21, crews with SFMD were sent to the house at around 6:32 p.m. on Jan. 20.

"Due to the severity of the incident, the call was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm fire," read a portion of the statement. "Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire involvement, with fire extending into the second story of the home. Crews were able to conduct a primary search of both the first and second floors, confirming the residence was all clear."

What they're saying:

Fire officials said due to unsafe conditions inside the house, a decision was made to fight the fire defensively.

"Approximately 60 seconds after crews were pulled back, a partial roof and wall collapse occurred. No firefighters were injured," fire officials wrote. "Fire crews remained on scene actively battling the fire until approximately midnight, followed by fire watch operations through 7:00 a.m."

Per SFMD's statement, fire crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes, or to the surrounding brush. A person was evaluated at the scene, but that person refused to be taken to the hospital.

What's next:

The cause of the fire, according to SFMD, is under investigation.

