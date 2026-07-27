Good Samaritan killed on I-10; New River house destroyed by fire | Morning News Brief

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From a tragedy on I-10 that left a man dead to a massive house fire in New River, here are your top stories for July 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Prison time for man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder

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2. Flames shooting out of windows in New River

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3. Good Samaritan killed on freeway

4. "It's real imperative that you listen to your body"

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5. Student's impression of Trump during speech goes viral

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