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Good Samaritan killed on I-10; New River house destroyed by fire | Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 27, 2026 9:53 AM MST
Published July 27, 2026 9:53 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, July 27, 2026.

From a tragedy on I-10 that left a man dead to a massive house fire in New River, here are your top stories for July 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Prison time for man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder

Featured

Arizona man gets 18 years in prison for stabbing 16-year-old boy to death
article

Arizona man gets 18 years in prison for stabbing 16-year-old boy to death

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death after asking a "family friend" to leave his Arizona home. Here’s the sentence his killer just got.

2. Flames shooting out of windows in New River

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New River house destroyed by large flames
article

New River house destroyed by large flames

Crews responded to an early morning house fire on July 27 near Central Avenue and Honda Bow Road in New River. Debris hindered firefighters, and the cause remains unknown.

3. Good Samaritan killed on freeway

Good Samaritan killed on I-10 while trying to help after rollover crash
Good Samaritan killed on I-10 while trying to help after rollover crash

Good Samaritan killed on I-10 while trying to help after rollover crash

The family of a 28-year-old semi-truck driver is speaking out after he was killed while pulled over to help a rolled-over semi during storms. A passing vehicle struck Timothy Patasalos while he was trying to signal to other drivers to go around the crash.

4. "It's real imperative that you listen to your body"

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Phoenix firefighters warn of heat dangers after hiker dies on South Mountain trail
article

Phoenix firefighters warn of heat dangers after hiker dies on South Mountain trail

Phoenix police identified 61-year-old Richard Fletcher as the hiker found dead near a South Mountain trail, as fire officials warn of heat dangers.

5. Student's impression of Trump during speech goes viral

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Student standing behind Trump at Georgia speech speaks out after going viral
article

Student standing behind Trump at Georgia speech speaks out after going viral

A Wheeler High School graduate went viral global after doing an impression of Donald Trump behind the president during a speech in Marietta.

A look at today's weather

Arizona weather: Heat and storm chances linger
Arizona weather: Heat and storm chances linger

Arizona weather: Heat and storm chances linger

High pressure keeps humidity and monsoonal storm risks elevated across Arizona this week.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews