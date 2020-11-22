Goodwill able to help more in need due to sales increase

Officials with Goodwill says business is up during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn is helping them help others in need.

With more people spending more time than usual at home because of the pandemic, more are finding time to tackle those tasks they've put off.

"Because of COVID, people have been home a lot, so we're finding that people are taking the time to clear out their closets, organize their homes, and do have a lot of things to donate at this time," said Lea Soto Graham with Goodwill.

During the current pandemic, Goodwill has seen a huge influx of items being donated to their stores across the state, anything from clothes to household items and furniture. Officials, meanwhile, are making it easy to donate with contactless donations.

"So, if you're donating your items, it so easy to just drive up and have a contactless drop-off," said Soto Graham. "You can drive up, our team member will come out to your car, gather your donations, shut your trunk or whatever and load everything up, and get you that donation receipt."

Before an item makes it on to the sales floor, it is disinfected or wiped down. Inside the store, CDC recommendations are followed in order to ensure the safety of all employees and shoppers.

Above all, however, the donations are helping Goodwill's mission to help the community, in this time of need for so many.

"When you donate to Goodwill, when you shop at Goodwill. you're helping our mission services of job services to the community," said Soto Graham.

