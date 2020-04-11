Goodwill to open 21 of the Valley’s 90 stores by April 13

Goodwill is reopening 21 of their 90 stores in Phoenix so they can get back to doing what they consider essential: finding jobs for people looking for work.

As COVID-19 first started to spread in Arizona, Goodwill closed their 90 stores.

Those stores fund the non-profit's main purpose of finding employment for people in the community.

Now, across Phoenix, employees are hard at work disinfecting. On Monday, April 13, 21 of their 90 stores in central and northern Arizona will reopen.

"We wanted to take the proper steps to make sure our stores are safe, secure," said Courtney Nelson from Goodwill. "Take every step possible...to make sure out employees and shoppers are safe."

Nelson said via FaceTime that all of the stores will have plexiglass to protect cashiers.

Originally, Goodwill had closed their stores, but after being deemed essential, they're reopening because they say their work of finding employment for those in the community is more important now than ever.

"We can help anybody that needs a job or a better job," said Nelson. "Unfortunately we can’t do that if we don’t have the funding, and our retail stores fund those mission programs."

To reopen, Goodwill hired back 400 employees. They’ll be given masks and gloves and directing customers to stay socially distant.

"Our team members are so important to us, and that was a really hard time for us to have our store closed and not have our team members with us," said Nelson. "So to be able to bring 400 team members back is so exciting for us, and we want to do that to so many other team members throughout the communities."

On top of the stores, career centers reopened as well for those that don't have a computer at home.

Nelson says they're already found jobs for hundreds of people, something vitally important as the state says a quarter million Arizonans filed for unemployment in the last three weeks.