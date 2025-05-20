Goodyear, Glendale special election results released

The Brief Results are trickling in for the special elections that were held in Goodyear and Glendale on May 20. Ballots were mailed out on April 23 for both cities. Two of the highly talked about races are Props 401 and 402 in Glendale, relating to the VAI Resort development.



The cities of Glendale and Goodyear held special elections and, on May 20, results became available.

What we know:

"The results included in tonight’s post are ballots received through the weekend, via U.S. Mail, Ballot Drop Box, or Ballot Replacement Center. Not included are ballots dropped off or voted in-person on Election Day, provisional ballots, and ballots requiring signature curing," the Mariopa County Elections Department said on May 20.

What was on the ballots?:

For both cities, ballots were mailed to registered voters on April 23.

VAI Resort development

For Glendale's Prop 401 and 402, voters are deciding on whether a portion of land can be rezoned near the much-anticipated VAI Resort for office and parking space.

"A 'YES' vote shall have the effect of approving Ordinance No. O24-46 amending the VAI Resort, Centerpoint Planned Area Development (PAD) to conditionally rezone a parcel of land in the City of Glendale, Arizona, located at the southeast corner of Cardinals Way and the Loop 101 Freeway subject to stipulations involving lanes and crosswalks, traffic control, sewer access for pools and water features, dark sky lighting, a signing plan and roadway design, and amending the zoning map to conform to the PAD," the city said.

"A ‘NO’ vote shall have the effect of denying Ordinance No. O24-46 amending the VAI Resort, Centerpoint Planned Area Development (PAD) to conditionally rezone a parcel of land in the City of Glendale, Arizona, located at the southeast corner of Cardinals Way and the Loop 101 Freeway, disapproving the zoning map changes and retaining the existing Centerpoint PAD," the city said.

Although the resort's development was passed by the Glendale City Council, which is why the project is nearing completion, nonprofit Worker Power opposes the project, gathering enough signatures to put this measure on the ballot.

