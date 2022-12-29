Goodyear massage therapist accused of sexual assault

A man working as a licensed massage therapist in Goodyear has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused more than one person.

Goodyear Police say 43-year-old Christopher Esteen, a Buckeye resident, was arrested and booked into jail.

"Esteen had been removed from his employment by the employer prior to his arrest," police said.

Police did not specify where Esteen worked.

The investigation into Esteen is ongoing and police believe there may be more victims.

If you believe you have been a victim, you're asked to call police at 623-932-1220 to file a report.