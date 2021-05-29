Goodyear PD: Man fatally shot at apartment near 159th Avenue and McDowell

Goodyear officers are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment near 159th Avenue and McDowell.

Police responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning and found a man with a gunshot wound, who later died at the hospital.

The victim's identity was not released.

Officers say two people were inside the apartment during the shooting and are currently being investigated.

"This case is being investigated as a homicide between the individuals at that residence," police said in a statement. "At this time, we have no reason to believe there is an outstanding suspect or the community is in any danger."

