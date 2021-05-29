Phoenix PD: Two men wanted for reportedly using stun gun, pepper spray during pawn shop robbery

Silent Witness is looking for information on multiple suspects who reportedly pepper sprayed and used a stun gun on employees before stealing jewelry at a pawn shop near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on May 12.

Surveillance video showed three suspects enter the shop at 5 p.m. that day acting like customers before using the stun gun and pepper spray.

One suspect smashed glass on a display and stole thousands of dollars in jewelry inside, police say.

Officials say one person is in custody, but the other two have not been found.

The outstanding suspects are described as a Black and Hispanic male in their late 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement





