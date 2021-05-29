One dead, two critically injured in west Phoenix apartment shooting

Phoenix Police are investigating after three people were found with gunshot wounds inside of an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, officials say.

Officers received a call about the shooting at around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

One man died at the scene, and another man and woman were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Advertisement







