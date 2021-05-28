Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix PD: Death investigation underway after an infant was found in a bag

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigate infant death in Phoenix

FOX 10 photojournalist Rick Davis has the latest on the death investigation near 25th and Peoria avenues.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say an infant was found in a brush area near 25th and Peoria avenues on Friday morning. 

The child, which appears to be a newborn, was in a bag.

The cause of death has not been determined.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.



 

