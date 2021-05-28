Phoenix PD: Death investigation underway after an infant was found in a bag

Phoenix Police say an infant was found in a brush area near 25th and Peoria avenues on Friday morning.

The child, which appears to be a newborn, was in a bag.

The cause of death has not been determined.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.







