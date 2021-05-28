$726K winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Phoenix

Someone in Arizona is about to become a whole lot richer after they won the jackpot in the Fantasy 5 Lottery drawing.

So if you play, it's time to check your tickets!

The winning ticket was sold at the Fry's grocery store located near 20th Street and Camelback Road.

The jackpot is worth $726,000 and is from May 26's drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 11, 17, 25, and 37.

You can claim the prize at the Arizona Lottery Office in Phoenix at 4740 E. University Drive or in Tucson at 2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 190.

Online: https://www.arizonalottery.com/winners/how-to-claim-prizes







