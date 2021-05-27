Mesa woman dies after struggle over gun with her boyfriend

article

A woman has been fatally shot after a struggle over a gun with her boyfriend, according to Mesa police.

They said 30-year-old Olga Hahne was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment around 4 a.m. May 27 after officers responded to a shooting call.

Hahne was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers arrived.

Police said Hahne’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Michael Foster, was present at the time of the shooting.

Foster told police that he and Hahne struggled over the gun, which caused it to fire.

Police said Foster is facing a charge because he’s prohibited from possessing a firearm, but a possible charge involving Hahne’s death hasn’t been determined yet.

