Phoenix Police arrest 47 in undercover massage parlor sting
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have arrested 47 people for soliciting and brokering deals for sex acts after detectives set up a fake illicit massage storefront, officials say.
Detectives placed advertisements on websites, apps and other "local media which are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts," police said in a statement.
Officers say 43 of the 47 people arrested were booked into Maricopa County Jail, while the rest were cited.
The suspects ranged in ages from 22 to 75 years old.
