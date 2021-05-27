Phoenix Police arrest 47 in undercover massage parlor sting

article

Phoenix Police have arrested 47 people for soliciting and brokering deals for sex acts after detectives set up a fake illicit massage storefront, officials say.

Detectives placed advertisements on websites, apps and other "local media which are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts," police said in a statement.

Officers say 43 of the 47 people arrested were booked into Maricopa County Jail, while the rest were cited.

The suspects ranged in ages from 22 to 75 years old.

