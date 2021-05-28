Phoenix PD: Pedestrian struck, killed while standing in turn lane

A crash killed a pedestrian Friday morning in Phoenix near 36th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When police arrived at the scene on May 28, they found a man who was struck by a vehicle traveling west bound on Bethany Home Road.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police learned that the pedestrian was standing in the turn lane, waiting for his girlfriend, who had fallen while she was crossing Bethany Home Road.

"The driver who was traveling west bound saw the female and was able to avoid striking her but did not see the male pedestrian who was standing in the turn lane," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

The vehicle's driver remained at the scene and Fortune says impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Bethany Home Road will be restricted between 36th and 38th avenues during the investigation.

No names have been released in this case.







