Phoenix Police: Man linked to at least 4 sex assault incidents via DNA

Phoenix Police officials say DNA evidence led to the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, in incidents that date as far back as 2016.

Officials say Kedrin Wardell was arrested on May 28. Wardell, 48, is accused of several sex assault charges, in addition to aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Investigators say Wardell's MO involved punching women, or using his 1999 white Chevrolet vehicle to isolate his victims.

"He would engage them in conversation, and then at some point, he would try to lure them into the van or get them in an isolated area, and then he would sexually assault them," said Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police.

At least four sexual assaults happened along Van Buren Street or McDowell Road. Besides one incident in 2016, there were two incidents in 2019.

Investigators say the victim in a July 2020 incident was able to give a good description of the suspect.'

"And then we were able to locate him nearby. He denied his involvement in it. and we didn't have any other supporting evidence/ We didn't have any witnesses, we didn't have video camera, nothing," said Sgt. Williams.

DNA was collected in the first three cases, but this time, investigators could gather DNA from both the victim and Wardell, and on May 21, police learned that Wardell's DNA matched to all four cases.

Investigators have also linked Wardell to two other sex assault incidents without DNA evidence.

Police believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

