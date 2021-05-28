Phoenix Police looking for car in connection with hit-and-run crash that seriously injured father and child

article

Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that happened on the morning of May 28.

According to a statement, officers responded to an area near Broadway Road and 24th Street in South Phoenix for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an adult man and his five-year-old child in the roadway. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"While on scene, officers learned that the adult male victim was walking west on Wood Street with the 5-year-old child, when a gray Honda struck him from behind. The adult male victim was able to push the child out of the way," read a portion of the statement.

The car involved was identified by police as an early 2000s gray Honda Civic. The car reportedly headed west following the crash, without stopping.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

