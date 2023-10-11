Goodyear Police investigates unknown trouble call turned deadly

Goodyear Police say an unknown trouble call turned deadly Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the area of 155th and Meade lanes just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 and found a "male individual with gunshot wounds."

He was taken to the hospital where he died. He hasn't been named.

"Authorities are presently making efforts to establish contact with the individual who remains inside the house," Sgt. Tyler with Goodyear Police said.

It's not known what role that person has in this investigation.

No more information is available.