Goodyear Police involved in Avondale shooting, officials say

An investigation is underway in the West Valley as a result of a police shooting.

According to a brief statement released by Avondale Police officials, the shooting, which happened in the area of Dysart Road and McDowell Road, involved Goodyear Police.

In a separate statement, officials with the Goodyear Police Department confirmed that an officer involved shooting happened in the area, but did not provide any additional details.

Meanwhile, officials with Avondale Fire & Medical Department say crews responded to the scene at around 5:15 p.m., and subsequently took an adult male who suffered life-threatening injuries to a hospital.

(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.)

Map showing the incident scene