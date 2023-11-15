Goodyear Police involved in Avondale shooting, officials say
AVONDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway in the West Valley as a result of a police shooting.
According to a brief statement released by Avondale Police officials, the shooting, which happened in the area of Dysart Road and McDowell Road, involved Goodyear Police.
In a separate statement, officials with the Goodyear Police Department confirmed that an officer involved shooting happened in the area, but did not provide any additional details.
Meanwhile, officials with Avondale Fire & Medical Department say crews responded to the scene at around 5:15 p.m., and subsequently took an adult male who suffered life-threatening injuries to a hospital.
(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.)