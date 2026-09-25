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Goodyear sting leads to arrests; court attack caught on video | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 25, 2026 6:56 PM MST
Published September 25, 2026 6:56 PM MST

PHOENIX - From why two twin brothers were arrested in the West Valley to a shocking courtroom attack that was caught on video, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 25, 2026.

1. Twins arrested in connection with prostitution ring

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TikTok streamer, twin bro busted in underage prostitution sting at Goodyear dog park
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TikTok streamer, twin bro busted in underage prostitution sting at Goodyear dog park

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Avondale twins Teontrae and Tentraveon Cowan face child sex trafficking charges after police say they tried to pimp a 17-year-old girl over Instagram.

2. Tops on our YouTube page: Shocking courtroom incident caught on camera

3. Tropical moisture could impact Arizona weather

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Arizona weather forecast: Hurricane Polo moisture could bring rain, flood risks
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Arizona weather forecast: Hurricane Polo moisture could bring rain, flood risks

Tropical moisture moving north toward Baja California in Mexico may bring longer periods of rain, thunderstorms, and potential flood risks to Arizona starting this weekend.

4. Watch: Trump, Xi summit concludes in DC

5. Family dispute turns deadly in Arizona

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Murder suspect arrested after surviving bullet in family shootout that left 1 dead in northwest Arizona
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Murder suspect arrested after surviving bullet in family shootout that left 1 dead in northwest Arizona

Gunfire erupted in a quiet Arizona neighborhood after a family dispute turned deadly, leaving one man killed and a wounded suspect facing murder charges.

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