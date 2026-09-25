Goodyear sting leads to arrests; court attack caught on video | Nightly Roundup

From why two twin brothers were arrested in the West Valley to a shocking courtroom attack that was caught on video, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 25, 2026.

1. Twins arrested in connection with prostitution ring

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2. Tops on our YouTube page: Shocking courtroom incident caught on camera

3. Tropical moisture could impact Arizona weather

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4. Watch: Trump, Xi summit concludes in DC

5. Family dispute turns deadly in Arizona