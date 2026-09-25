Goodyear sting leads to arrests; court attack caught on video | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From why two twin brothers were arrested in the West Valley to a shocking courtroom attack that was caught on video, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 25, 2026.
1. Twins arrested in connection with prostitution ring
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DOUBLE TROUBLE: Avondale twins Teontrae and Tentraveon Cowan face child sex trafficking charges after police say they tried to pimp a 17-year-old girl over Instagram.
2. Tops on our YouTube page: Shocking courtroom incident caught on camera
3. Tropical moisture could impact Arizona weather
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Tropical moisture moving north toward Baja California in Mexico may bring longer periods of rain, thunderstorms, and potential flood risks to Arizona starting this weekend.
4. Watch: Trump, Xi summit concludes in DC
5. Family dispute turns deadly in Arizona
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Gunfire erupted in a quiet Arizona neighborhood after a family dispute turned deadly, leaving one man killed and a wounded suspect facing murder charges.