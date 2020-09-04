Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Ducey appoints 4 as Maricopa County Superior Court judges

Maricopa County
Associated Press
PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed four lawyers as Maricopa County Superior Court judges to fill vacancies.

Ducey’s office on Sept. 4 announced his appointments of Julie Mata, Max-Henri Covil, Monica Edelstein and Rusty Crandell.

They fill vacancies created by Ducey’s previous appointment of Judge Cynthia J. Bailey to the Arizona Court of Appeals and the retirements of Judges Lisa Daniel Flores, Warren Granville and Andrew Klein.

Mata and Covil are current Superior Court commissioners. Edelstein is an assistant U.S.attorney. Crandell is the deputy solicitor general for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

