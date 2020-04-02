Gov. Ducey issues executive order allowing some prescriptions to be refilled without doctor visit

Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Thursday that will allow some Arizonans to get their prescriptions refilled without having to see the doctor.

The order will allow pharmacists to refill prescriptions for up to 180 days without having to make a doctor's appointment, if necessary.

It also waives certain electronic prescribing requirements and hospital labeling restrictions for multidose medications.

Ducey says he wants to make sure seniors and those with health conditions are able to avoid going out if they don't have to.

“We want to make sure our seniors and vulnerable populations are staying safe and physically distancing to the greatest extent possible while having access to needed medications,” he said. “This commonsense order will also help free up physicians to focus on providing critical medical services at this time.”

The order also outlines new requirements when filling hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine -- including limiting the prescription to a 14-day supply and requiring that a prescription must be presented with a diagnosis code for COVID-19 from the prescriber.

