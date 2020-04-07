Gov. Ducey requiring visitors from New York to quarantine in new executive order

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued a new executive order on Tuesday that requires people from the new York Tri-State area to self-quarantine upon arriving to Arizona.

Gov. Ducey made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The order was one of four executive orders Gov. Ducey issued on Tuesday.

"My third executive order today requires anyone flying into Arizona from Connecticut, New Jersey or New York to self-quarantine for 14 days, and our Department of Health Services will be working with airports to make sure travelers are made aware of these requirements upon arrival," said Gov. Ducey.

According to a report by the Associated Press on Tuesday, New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus has risen past 3,200, eclipsing the number killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.

One of the executive orders issued by Gov. Ducey will require care and nursing facilities to, among other things, set up an electronic and visual form of communication, such as FaceTime or Skype, to allow family members to have access to their loved ones.

As of Tuesday, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say there's wide community spread of COVID-19 in Arizona.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

